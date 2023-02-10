FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to present a talk by Maine Law Admissions Director Caroline Wilshusen. The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 13, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Rm. 101 in Roberts Learning Center. It is free and open to the public.

Among the topics she will discuss and take questions about are “Why law school?” “Why Maine Law?” how to prepare for the admissions process, and information on Maine Law’s new location in downtown Portland.

“We are excited to have director Wilshusen with us to discuss Maine Law and to inform individuals about law school as a career path,” said James Melcher, UMF professor of political science and pre-law advisor. “Maine Law — the only law school in Maine — has long been the top choice of our students. The success of their graduates, including Governors Janet Mills and John McKernan, shows what a great job they do preparing lawyers to serve in Maine and beyond.”