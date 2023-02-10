An Auburn man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for having child pornography.

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Dylan Carmichael-Margel, formerly of Hollis, on Thursday to 78 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution.

According to court records, between May 2020 and January 2021, Carmichael-Margel knowingly received and possessed images and videos of child pornography. Some of the images depicted children under 12.

In January 2021, authorities say they searched Carmichael-Margel’s Hollis home and seized a cell phone and laptop.

Child porn was recovered from both devices. Images recovered from the cellphone included victims as young as two years old.

Carmichael-Margel pleaded guilty on June 23, 2022.