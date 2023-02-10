Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read Nick Murray’s Feb. 8 guest column in the Bangor Daily News. If the Maine Policy Institute is a non-partisan institute then I’m the Pope. Of course they want voter ID. The underlying premise seems to be that it will stop certain people from voting. Elderly, students, the poor and people of color. They are said to vote more liberally. I don’t know if that’s true, but it is what conservatives seem to think.

We don’t seem to have a large voter fraud problem. I think that is why Maine has a good record on free and fair elections.

I’ll do you one better. Every voter who registers should receive a free voter ID when they do so. This should be paid for by the state. Students with ID included. I know when I was in school I never had any intention of running home to vote twice.

Oh but people say this will cost taxpayers money. Doesn’t voter fraud do the same thing? I’m just saying.

Harry Martyn

Ellsworth