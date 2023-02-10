The final full week of the regular season for high school basketball is in the books, and other sports are nearing their playoff tournaments as well. These athletes are pushing their teams to the finish line with stellar performances. Cast your vote for who you think deserves the title this week until 6 p.m. Friday.

Sierra Carson, senior, girls basketball, Oxford Hills: Carson scored 29 points including five 3-pointers in a 72-47 win over Gorham. Dylan Davis, junior, boys hockey, Old Town-Orono: Davis, Old Town/Orono, hat trick and assist – 6-1 win over Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Winthrop/Hall-Dale Shane Feeney, senior, boys basketball, Machias: Feeney scored 27 points and pulled in 28 rebounds in a 88-23 victory over Bangor Christian. Zach McLaughlin, junior, boys basketball, Hampden Academy: McLaughlin scored 38 points in a 74-61 win over Lewiston. Jason Reynolds, senior, boys basketball, Winslow: Reynolds scored 38 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and dished out five assists in an 82-79 overtime win over Mt. View.

Jordin Williams, sophomore, girls hockey, Penobscot Pioneers: Williams scored three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Portland/Deering.