Munsey, currently with the Maine International Trade Center, selected to succeed longtime Chamber President Connors

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce announced that Julia Munsey has been named president of the Maine State Chamber. Munsey, who currently is Membership & Corporate Development Director for the Maine International Trade Center, officially starts with the Chamber on Monday, March 6. She will succeed Dana Connors, who is retiring as president of the Maine State Chamber after nearly 30 years at the helm. The Maine State Chamber is the state’s largest business association, representing a network of 5,000 businesses of all sizes and sectors across the state at the state and federal levels on issues that impact Maine’s employers and economy.

“I am honored, humbled, and excited to be selected to lead the Maine State Chamber of Commerce,” said Munsey. “This is a pivotal time for Maine’s business community and economy. As the 131st Legislature is underway, Maine’s business community and our State are facing not only economic challenges and headwinds, but vast opportunities to grow, innovate, and prepare for the future. While I have big shoes to fill with Dana Connors’ departure, I am eager to get to work on behalf of Chamber members and Maine’s business community at-large. I look forward to collaborating with business, state, and federal government leaders, as well as the education community and other Chamber partners to help achieve the Chamber’s priorities and goals, and strengthen and grow our state’s economy, workforce, and communities.”

Maine State Chamber Board of Directors Chair LuAnn Ballesteros, who is vice president of External and Government Affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, said, “In recognition of the significance of the Maine State Chamber president’s position, we conducted an extensive, wide-ranging search to find the right person with the right skillset for the job – particularly someone with the leadership skills and background to hit the ground running. Julia, who is well-regarded for her positivity, strategic vision, and collaborative approach to bringing projects and initiatives over the finish line, fit the bill superbly. Her commitment, passion, and interest in building on the Chamber’s strong foundation of serving its members make her a great selection for the role, and we are excited for Julia to come on-board.”

Connors said, “As hard as it is for me to leave the Chamber and a job I feel incredibly fortunate to have held for nearly 30 years, I leave with great confidence in Julia Munsey as the new president. She has a strong work background, a stellar professional reputation, and her experience is well-suited for the role. Combined with the Chamber’s outstanding members, board of directors, and staff, Julia’s innovative spirit, fresh perspective, leadership, and commitment to Maine and Maine people will surely add to the Chamber’s strength and impact.”

Since 2017, Munsey has led MITC’s efforts to attract and retain members and develop and steward relationships with corporate donors. Her work has helped secure support for MITC’s programs and events, helping Maine businesses grow internationally.

Prior to joining MITC, Munsey helped launch a growing project management company in Bangor, leading their branding and marketing efforts and marketing-based projects for clients. She previously held marketing and communication positions with Oxford Networks in Lewiston and other organizations.

Munsey currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board. She also serves on the Boards of Directors for BanAir and the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Previous board service includes the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, Arena Yes! Campaign Leadership Team, YMCA Camp of Maine, and Maine Public Relations Council.

Munsey is known for being a strong consensus builder and strategic thinker, and for her honesty, integrity, positive attitude, and lifelong commitment to her community. She is cited as being a key leader in helping to bring the Cross Insurance Center to Bangor, creating the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board, and creating the Troop Greeters Museum in Bangor. In 2013, Girls Scouts of Maine honored Munsey with the Juliette Award for her community service and for inspiring girls to become women of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

A Maine native, Munsey currently resides in Bangor with her husband, John Dougherty. A graduate of Orono High School and the University of Maine, in 2009 she earned Accreditation in Public Relations from the Public Relations Society of America.

Munsey succeeds Connors, who announced in April 2022 his plans to retire as president after nearly 30 years leading the organization.