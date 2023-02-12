Student leaders are encouraged to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Award at the Maine Community Foundation.

Eligible applicants are graduating seniors at Maine high schools who are pursuing post-secondary study for a two- or four-year certificate or undergraduate degree within the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy and all vocational and technical schools in the state. Recipients will demonstrate independent thinking, initiative, hard work and the ability to lead others in their communities.

A native of Portland, Jordan graduated from South Portland High School in 1945. He then joined the service and following World War II entered the United States Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, New York. He graduated in 1948 with a degree in marine engineering. Jordan returned to Portland and took over the family business, Jordan’s Ready-to-Eat Meats. He led the company to become one of the largest independent meat processors and distributors in the country.

Jordan’s family and friends established the scholarship to celebrate the rich legacy of his leadership in Maine business and civic affairs.

The application deadline is April 15. To apply, visit www.mainecf.org, or contact Scholarship Coordinator Jackie Shannon at jshannon@mainecf.org for more information.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.