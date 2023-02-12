FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is pleased to present a concert featuring Wilton native Darby Sabin. The performance will take place at 7 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Emery Performance Space.



An Americana powerhouse, Sabin comes to Emery for her first show at home since returning from her 2022 European “Throne of Thorns Tour” in support of her latest release. The concert is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, reservations are recommended but not required. Please visit Emery’s website for more information on seat reservations: https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/.



The concert will feature pictures, memories, and stories behind the songs—in an intimate and detailed format. It will feel familiar to Franklin County friends as her music is described as “Folk, soul and bluesy rock n’ roll from the foothills of Western Maine.”



Her songs evoke an emotional journey for all listeners. From the lows of mourning her father’s passing, young heartbreak and hopelessness, to the highs of confidence, new love and empowerment. Her musical perspective is adept and inspiring, driven by deep lyrics and heartfelt harmony.



She is fresh, fierce and making her name in the industry— completing a European Tour in November 2022, cultivating a strong fanbase in the Northeastern U.S. music festival scene, and having performed with George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Jon Fishman (Phish), Cyril Neville (The Meters, The Neville Brothers), Brady Blade (Emmylou Harris, Dave Matthews & Friends) Billy String and others.

“



Sabin is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who was born and raised in Wilton, Maine. She has been writing and performing for over 15 years throughout the United States, and has been pursuing international musical endeavors since 2018.



She studied at Berklee College of Music, with a focus on songwriting. “Something to Believe in” co-written by Sabin, Jensen Krall and Claire Davis (The Q-Tip Bandits, Bass Player for Ariana Grande and Kid Kudi in 2021 “Film Don’t Look Up”) was recognized as an impactful Song for Social Change in 2021.



The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 12pm-6pm. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates.

More articles from the BDN