PORTLAND — One year ago, AARP Maine sponsored its first virtual “listening tour” of our state, and heard a wealth of concerns, suggestions, and ideas from AARP members and non-members alike.

This year State Director Noël Bonam, Volunteer State President Carl Bucciantini, and Executive Council member Carl Toney invite Mainers to once again join them for What’s Your Story? AARP Maine’s 2023 Virtual Listening Tour. These interactive sessions give Maine residents the opportunity to share what is on their minds about issues of importance to the 50-plus population from across the state.

AARP Maine leadership expects a robust conversation to take place at each tour “stop” and plans to get direct input from older Mainers, understand region-specific issues, share resources, help navigate Mainers’ concerns or ideas, and connect with local services.

Even though the virtual tour “stops” have been divided into regions, participants are welcome to attend whichever session best suits their schedule.

All events are free, but registration is required. All sessions take place between 6:30-8 p.m.

Tour stops include: Kennebec and Moose River Valley Feb. 20; Portland and Casco Bay Feb. 22; Southern Maine (Maine beaches) Feb. 27; Maine lakes and mountains March 1; Aroostook, Downeast, and Acadia March 6; Mid-Coast March 8; and Maine Highlands March 13.



To learn more about AARP and our work in Maine, visit www.aarp.org/me