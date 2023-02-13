Grade 12, high honors: Robbie Giles, Caleb Leathers, Jason Libby, Ryan Libby, Veronica Mercier, Emma Remington, Hope St. John, Lexy Wilson, and Michael Yang; honors: Brina Boudreau, Brianna Emerson, Isaiah Jackson, Kayla Parker, and Micah Robert.

Grade 11, high honors: Natasha Alyokhin, Levi Bard, Abby Brown, Zakery Chadbourne, Keli Fagerland, Grace Lewis, Kate Linnehan, Jalen Reed, Natalie Todd, Olivia Wadsworth, and MJ Whitcomb; honors: Joshua Conley, Hannah Legere, Anna Norris, Lily Saucier, Becca Stanley, Conrad Straubel, Colton White, and Ezra Wildrick.

Grade 10 high honors: Katherine Benjamin, Joshua Bubar, Nataleigh Dorr, Deborah Faris, Brinn George, Callie Honnell Cronin, Hope Nesbitt, Meghan Remington, Noel Thomas, andTaliah Tralongo; honors: Sydney Barnes, Jon Benjamin, Roman Cassidy, Melody Dunn, Naomi Fagerland, Gabe Gahagan, Braydon Holmes, Caleb Martin, Ellie Mason, Sam McGraw, Cole Payne, Jeriah Robert, and Olivia Urbanski.



Grade nine, high honors: Lily Boone, Levi Cravin, Lyndsie Durost, Gabe Leathers, and Libby Payne; honors: Faith Bailey, Maci George, Emmaline Hyde, Ian McClung, Jocelyn Purvis, and Elliot Straubel.