City emerging as an innovation ecosystem for early-stage startups and entrepreneurs

WATERVILLE — Waterville-based startup Pair Technologies has successfully secured a grant from Maine Technology Institute to support early-stage growth and prototyping of its product. Founded by Mufaddal Ali, Pair’s mission is to design and manufacture innovative smart device accessories in Maine.

“Bringing an idea to life can be uncertain, so I am grateful for the support we have received from Central Maine Growth Council, the Dirigo Labs team, and Maine Technology Institute,” states Mufaddal. “From mentorship to resources, we have found it all in the growing entrepreneurial network and we are so excited for what’s to come in the new year.”

Utilizing his knowledge of Human-Computer Interaction, Mufaddal designed Tether. This portable tablet work-station accessory enables users to use tablet computers in both tablet mode (low height, flatter angle) and desktop mode (highest height, completely vertical). Graduating from Colby College in Waterville in 2021 with the support of fellow classmate Will Short, chief operating officer of Pair Technologies, the entrepreneurs have received support from Dirigo Labs, Waterville’s business accelerator program, and Bricks Coworking and Innovation Space, central Maine’s premier coworking space located in the historic Hathaway Creative Center.

“Envisioning products that are suitable for the diverse needs of today and tomorrow’s economy, including central Maine’s growing network of rural remote workers, positions Pair to secure additional funding, expand its customer base, and will highlight Waterville as a beacon for entrepreneurial support and success,” elaborates Central Maine Growth Council Director of Planning, Innovation, and Economic Development Garvan Donegan. “Mufaddal and Will demonstrate foresight and innovation through the company’s novel approach to supporting technologists and workers of all backgrounds; I look forward to the company’s robust growth in both the short- and long-term.”

Developed as an academic project while studying at Colby College, Mufaddal’s insights on the tech accessories market and his knowledge of technology trends have allowed the company to expand. The company is actively working with Maine-based organizations and college students to design and test their prototypes, intending to manufacture them in the state. Operating locally at Bricks Coworking and Innovation Space in Waterville has allowed the company to refine its product through accessible maker space and on-site staff.

“By appearing on Green Light Maine working with recently established Waterville-based Dirigo Labs, and prototyping at the Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center at the University of Maine, Pair has become embedded in Maine’s flourishing entrepreneurial landscape,” adds co-founder Will Short. “With the establishment of the Halloran Lab for Entrepreneurship, Colby has further cemented Waterville as a burgeoning hub for innovators and creators alike.”