Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a Bangor man allegedly kicked in the door of an acquaintance’s Union Street room and stabbed the resident with a knife.

Brandon Hamilton, 40, is charged with burglary and aggravated assault, both Class B felony crimes, assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, both Class C felony crimes, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, both Class D misdemeanor crimes.

He was arrested Sunday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The two men told Bangor police different versions of what happened, according to Mark Rucci, deputy district attorney for Penobscot County. Hamilton allegedly said that he was the property manager for the house at 1759 Union St., where the victim and others resided.

“The defendant said he kicked in the victim’s door because he thought he smelled methamphetamine,” Rucci said Monday. “The victim said that Hamilton accused him of stealing a radio.”

The victim suffered several cuts and a stab wound that required hospitalization, but the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Hamilton on Monday made his first court appearance remotely before District Court Judge Meghan Szylvian at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

The judge did not ask Hamilton to enter pleas to the charges because he has not been indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury.

Szylvian set bail at $5,000 cash. The Penobscot County District Attorney’s office requested bail be set at $7,500 cash. Hamilton told the judge through the lawyer of the day that he could afford just $100 cash bail because he is experiencing homelessness.

The prosecutor told the judge that Hamilton has a long criminal history that includes convictions for domestic violence assault and bail violations, and that he is a danger to the public safety of the community if released.

If convicted of the most serious charges of aggravated assault and burglary, Hamilton faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The Class C crimes carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines of up to $5,000. In addition, Hamilton faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the misdemeanors.