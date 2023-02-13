A 40-year-old man was arrested after Bangor police say he stabbed another person at a home on Union Street Sunday.

Brandon Hamilton of Bangor was charged with aggravated assault and burglary, according to Bangor police officer Jason McAmbley.

Police were called to a home on Union Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday for the report of an assault with a knife. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a non-threatening knife wound, McAmbley said. The man was taken to the hospital where his condition was reported as stable.

The incident is still under investigation.