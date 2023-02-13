Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In today’s fast-paced society, marketing of every product is crucial. The Maine Community College System appears to have lost its focus on technical education. I have submitted legislation to help market technical education to supply trained technicians.

That is why I sponsored LD 174, “An Act to Return the Name of the Maine Community College System to the Maine Technical College System.” The reason this change is important is so that people considering a technical college higher education will be aware that our community college system is really a technical college system. Without this change, it is likely that potential students will be unaware of the system’s mission!

I am a 1971 graduate of EMVTI and a past member of the Technical College System Board. The system and its importance to Maine’s economy and way of life is of special interest to me. In a time of declining technical department enrollments, I want to do everything we can to preserve, strengthen, and expand the technical educational opportunities our system provides.

To me, and many others, making a system name change makes complete sense. At the bill’s public hearing, earlier this week, I encouraged the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs to consider changing the Maine Community College System back to Maine Technical College System for clarity of mission and marketability.

I look forward to working with the committee going forward. Readers that support this important change should feel free to contact me or their state legislators, urging them to support this legislation.

Rep. Dick Campbell

Orrington