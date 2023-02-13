Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Maine wildlife can be challenged during the winter months to find sufficient food to eat.

The several carnivore species living in the vicinity of Allie Ladd’s home in Byron are fortunate to have their nutritional needs supplemented from time to time.

That’s the dynamic in today’s trail camera video provided by Ladd, who frequently puts out the carcasses of trapped animals and roadkill to help draw wildlife in front of his cameras.

The featured creature today in yet another in a long line of cool videos from Ladd is a short-tailed weasel, or ermine, which is aggressively feasting on some meat that had been placed in the tree to lure in a Canada lynx.

The ermine has developed its bright white winter coat, with the exception of the black tip on its tail. However, it shows up quite nicely as it hangs on tightly while picking meat off the suspended animal carcass.

This small carnivore eats voles, mice, squirrels, frogs and insects. And, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, short-tailed weasels must eat two-thirds of their body weight every day to meet their dietary needs.

Fortunately, they don’t weigh much, so they’re usually able to find sufficient food.

Thanks again to Allie Ladd for the great video!