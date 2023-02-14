The Chicks, the multi-platinum country trio formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, will make their second appearance in Bangor with an August concert.

The Chicks will stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 13, with special guest Wild Rivers. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 16.

Composed of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, The Chicks made their mark in 1998 with their debut album, “Wide Open Spaces,” which spawned the title single as well as the iconic song “Goodbye, Earl.”

The band has sold more than 30 million records and won 13 Grammys, and have released five albums, including 2020’s “Gaslighter,” released the same year the trio dropped the word “Dixie” from the band name due to the racist connotations of the word. The 2023 tour will be its first in more than six years.

Other shows set for the Maine Savings Amphitheater include country acts Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, James Taylor on June 27, Chris Stapleton on July 6, boy band Big Time Rush on July 11, Kidz Bop on July 22, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7 and Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 29.