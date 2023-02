Tuesday, Feb. 14

BOYS

Class AA South Quarterfinals

At site of higher seed

No. 6 Scarborough vs. No. 3 Gorham, 7 p.m.

Class B South Preliminaries

At site of higher seed

No. 10 Mountain Valley vs. No. 7 Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Lake Region vs. No. 8 Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Class AA South Quarterfinals

At site of higher seed

No. 6 Bonny Eagle vs. No. 3 Gorham, 5:30 p.m.

Class B North Preliminaries

At site of higher seed

No. 10 Hermon vs. No. 7 Foxcroft Academy, 6:15 p.m.

No. 11 Belfast vs. No. 6 Mount Desert Island, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Mt. View vs. No. 5 Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 MCI vs. No. 8 Presque Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Class C North Preliminaries

At site of higher seed

No. 10 Sumner vs. No. 7 Narraguagus, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Central Aroostook vs. No. 6 Calais, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Stearns vs. No. 5 Mattanawcook, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Piscataquis vs. No. 4 Central, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Woodland vs. No. 8 Fort Kent

Class C South Preliminaries

At site of higher seed

No. 10 Traip Academy vs. No. 7 Winthrop, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Sacopee Valley vs. No. 6 Monmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Mt. Abram vs. No. 5 Richmond, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Dirigo vs. No. 4 Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Madison vs. No. 8 Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.

Class D North Preliminaries

At site of higher seed

No. 10 Bangor Christian vs. No. 7 Jonesport Beals, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Schenck vs. No. 8 Ashland, 5 p.m.