The Penobscot Valley girls basketball team will be playing in its third Class C North championship game in four years after an impressive 42-27 semifinal victory over Hodgdon on Friday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Second seed Penobscot Valley, now 19-1, will take on the winner of the Dexter-Central game in Saturday’s 7 p.m. final. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Third seed Hodgddon wound up 18-2.

Senior twins Kaya and Holly Loring and sophomore Ellie Austin led for PVHS.

Kaya Loring had 12 points before leaving the game with an upper body injury in the fourth quarter. Holly Loring had nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Austin had nine points and six rebounds for Howlers.

Hodgdon’s Anna Oliver (#32) is fouled by Penobscot Valley’s Kayla Loring (#3) as she tries to take a shot in second half action of the Class C girls semifinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Penobscot Valley won the game 42-27. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Penobscot Valley’s Holly Loring (#12) takes the ball past Hodgdon’s Marissa Dow (#24) in first half action of the Class C girls semifinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Anna Oliver’s six points and seven rebounds, Sadie Thompson’s six points and three rebounds and Meghan Peters’ five points, eight rebounds and two steals led Hodgdon.

Holly Loring scored nine points in the first half and the Howlers held the cold-shooting Hawks to just a pair of Thompson 3-pointers and three free throws.

Hodgdon shot 2-for-21 from the floor against the taller Howlers, who turned in an exceptional defensive effort.

Holly Loring’s traditional 3-point play opened the scoring and triggered a 9-0 run and the Howlers never looked back.

Hodgdon’s Marissa Dow (#24) and Penobscot Valley’s Lila Cummings (#20) go after a rebound in first half action of the Class C girls semifinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

She then fed twin sister Kaya for a layup.

Kaya Loring sank a pair of free throws and Austin capped the spurt with a hook shot from the paint.

Thompson hit her first three with 1:28 left in the quarter for Hodgdon’s first points of the afternoon.

Penobscot Valley Howlers erupt in celebration during second half action of a Class C girls semifinal game against Hodgdon Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Penobscot Valley won the game 42-27 and advance to the regional finals. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Penobscot Valley Howlers cheer on their teammates in first half action of the Class C girls semifinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN