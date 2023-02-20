After a sluggish start, the third-seeded Hodgdon High School Hawks came to life in the second quarter, outscoring 11th seed Central Aroostook of Mars Hill 17-3 en route to a 47-20 victory in their Class C North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

The 17-3 spurt supplied Hodgdon with a 26-9 halftime lead.

Second seed Hodgdon, 18-1, will advance to play the winner of the Penobscot Valley-Sumner quarterfinal in Thursday’s 2 p.m semifinal.

Central Aroostook wound up 11-9. The Panthers shot 8-for-46 from the floor.

Central Aroostook’s Rylee Pierce (#32) blocks a shot by Hodgdon’s Marissa Down (#24) in first half action of a Class C North girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hodgdon had beaten Central Aroostook 50-26 and 62-30 during the regular season.

Aleyah Matheson led the Hawks with 13 points and seven rebounds. Anna Oliver netted 10 points and Sadie Thompson contributed nine points and five rebounds.

Meghan Peters had six points and five assists and Lexi Rackliff had five points and six rebounds.

Kira Fitzherbert’s nine points and seven rebounds led the Panthers.

Rylee Pierce had four points, six rebounds and two steals.