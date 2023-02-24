The Fort Kent boys basketball team used a consistent effort on both ends of the court from Ethan Daigle and Lance Gagnon, along with suffocating team defense, to cruise to a 48-34 Class C North boys basketball semifinal victory at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday evening. The second-ranked Warriors (16-4) will take on the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Calais and Fort Fairfield in Saturday night’s regional championship game. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

No. 3 Dexter ends its season 17-3.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors began to assert themselves on both ends of the court late in the second quarter, churning out a 23-5 run spanning the end of the first half and into the second to take a 38-20 lead.

Fort Kent’s Ethan Daigle (#5) dribbles around Dexter’s Bryce Connor (#22) during a Class C North semifinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 24, 2023. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Daigle, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, was the catalyst late in the first half and early in the second, posting 10 first-half points while Gagnon (10 points) had six third-quarter points to help the Warriors stretch their lead out.

In spite of Keegan Cyr picking up three first-half fouls, the quick, tenacious Warriors used their speed to thwart Dexter’s size, holding the Tigers to five first-half field goals and only three in the third quarter.

The Warriors held the Tigers at bay in spite of struggling at the foul line (2-for-12 in the fourth quarter).

Dexter was led by Will Kusneirz with 15 points.