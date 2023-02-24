The Fort Kent boys basketball team used a consistent effort on both ends of the court from Ethan Daigle and Lance Gagnon, along with suffocating team defense, to cruise to a 48-34 Class C North boys basketball semifinal victory at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday evening.
The second-ranked Warriors (16-4) will take on the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Calais and Fort Fairfield in Saturday night’s regional championship game.
No. 3 Dexter ends its season 17-3.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors began to assert themselves on both ends of the court late in the second quarter, churning out a 23-5 run spanning the end of the first half and into the second to take a 38-20 lead.
Daigle, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, was the catalyst late in the first half and early in the second, posting 10 first-half points while Gagnon (10 points) had six third-quarter points to help the Warriors stretch their lead out.
In spite of Keegan Cyr picking up three first-half fouls, the quick, tenacious Warriors used their speed to thwart Dexter’s size, holding the Tigers to five first-half field goals and only three in the third quarter.
The Warriors held the Tigers at bay in spite of struggling at the foul line (2-for-12 in the fourth quarter).
Dexter was led by Will Kusneirz with 15 points.