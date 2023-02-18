The fifth-seeded Houlton High School girls basketball team forced a ton of turnovers with tenacious pressure defense and cruised to a 54-32 victory over fourth seed Washington Academy of East Machias in a Class B North quarterfinal. Houlton improved to 11-9 and will meet the winner of the Old Town-Presque Isle game in Wednesday’s semifinal. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Amelia Calnan’s 13 points, three steals and four rebounds paced the Shires. Drew Warman had eight steals to go with five points and five rebounds.

Emma Swallow had five steals, five rebounds and four points.

Dani Espenscheid had six points.

Marissa Cates’ six points and 13 rebounds led WA, which wound up 11-8.

Sarah Moulton had six points and five rebounds.

Washington Academy’s Sarah Moulton (#4) reaches as she falls to get the ball from Houlton’s Drew Warman (#22) in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Washington Academy’s Rachel Vose (#11) drives the ball down the court past Houlton’s Gabby Gentle in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Houlton’s Kaitlyn Kenney (#25) and Washington Academy’s Reese Crosman (#20) tip off at the beginning of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN