“To Warm a Winter’s Night” is a benefit concert and silent auction being held at The Grand in Ellsworth on Saturday, Feb 25 to benefit the THAW Fund. Performers like Chris Ross, Caroline Cotter, Fogtown Family Band, and Smoke & Mojo will take the stage, along with a silent auction featuring dozens of items from local businesses – and one Jotul wood stove that will be auctioned off, Live, by Maine’s (Hancock County raised) Sec of State Shenna Bellows. “I’m excited and honored to be part of what promises to be a great community evening,” said Bellows.



All proceeds of the evening will go to The Heating And Warmth Fund, a donor-funded Fund through Downeast Community Partners. “Requests for heating assistance from the THAW Fund are up 400 percent in two years, our phones are ringing constantly, so this benefit concert is a critical fundraiser” states Sharon Catus, DCP’s development director. The benefit is sponsored by Darling’s Auto Mall, Machias Savings Bank, The Reny Charitable Foundation, and many other local businesses. The Jotul stove is an F45 “Greenville” donated by Evergreen Home & Hearth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for auction bidding, music begins at 7 p.m. It’s a community event that will leave you feeling warm and glad you went.



Tickets are available, now, online at https://secure.boxofficeavenue.com/TheGrand/Home/Attractions.



Details at: To Warm a Winter’s Night | Sat, Feb 25th, 2023 – Event | Downeast Community Partners.