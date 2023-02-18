The Old Town High School girls basketball team wasted little time showing why it is undefeated and the top seed in Class B North. Old Town jumped out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back en route to a comfortable 57-25 win over eighth seed Presque Isle in their Saturday quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Old Town, 19-0, will take on fifth seed Houlton, 11-9, in Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. semifinal.

Old Town’s 20-2 lead was never seriously threatened as Presque Isle couldn’t get any closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Old Town’s Gabrielle Cody (#30) looks to pass as Presque Isle’s Rossalyn Buck (#44) defends in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Freshman guard Taylor Loring poured in 19 points including five 3-pointers, which was just one shy of tying the record. Junior forward Saige Evans had 12 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Gabby Cody chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.

Senior guard Anna Jandreau concluded her outstanding career with eight points, four rebounds and two steals to lead Presque Isle, which wound up 9-11. Grace O’Connell had six points and Karlyn Gilmour had five points. Georganna Curtis had six rebounds to go with a 3-pointer.

“They’re the number one seed for a reason,” said Presque Isle coach Krystal Flewelling. “We knew if we were going to have a chance to be in it, they weren’t going to be able to shoot lights out and they did just that.

“They moved the ball so well. Their shot selection is spectacular. They don’t take a bad shot,” Flewelling said.

Old Town coach Heather Richards thought her team turned in a solid performance.

“The girls played well defensively. Offensively, we were a little impatient at times. But that’s why we have practice. We’ll go back and work on it,” Richards said.

Old Town’s Gabrielle Cody (#30) looks to pass as Presque Isle’s Rossalyn Buck (#44) defends in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Old Town’s head coach Heather Richards cheers her team on during the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won the game 57-25 and advance to the semifinals. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Loring connected on five of her 11 3-point attempts in her tournament debut.

“She shoots well when she’s relaxed and ready to shoot,” Richards said.

“Taylor shot really, really well today and that was great for us,” Evans said.

Evans said she and her teammates were happy with their showing.

Old Town’s Gabrielle Cody (#30) goes up for a shot over Presque Isle’s Georganna Curtis (#50) in second half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won the game 57-25. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“We’re pretty happy. There’s always room for improvement,” Evans said. “But it’s good to come out and get a win like that in our first game.”

Presque Isle missed its first 12 field goal attempts.

Maynard’s 3-pointer with 5:10 left in the first half was Presque Isle’s first basket. Up until that point, all they had was three free throws from Jandreau.

Old Town’s Saige Evans (#22) is fouled by Presque Isle’s Mia Casavant (#34) in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Watch Day 1 tourney highlights: