No. 2 Fort Kent survived a 38-36 victory over No. 7 George Stevens Academy in the final game of Monday’s tournament slate at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Warriors (15-4) will play No. 3 Dexter on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Sol Lorio made a layup for George Stevens and then with 28 seconds left Azaiah Nanson made a layup to cut the Fort Kent lead to 37-36 with 28 seconds to play.

Fort Kent missed three of four free throws in the final 28 seconds, and with eight seconds left George Stevens had one last chance. Brady Pert drove into the lane and put up a floater that bounced out, giving the Warriors the victory.

After George Stevens (14-6) outscored Fort Kent 6-2 in the third quarter, the Eagles trailed 27-20 with a period to go.

Hanging onto its postseason life, George Stevens got two quick baskets from Brockett Muir to make it 27-24.

Fort Kent made it a 37-32 lead with 1:14 left after two made free throws from Ethan Daigle.

GSA’s Brady Pert (#2) takes the ball down the court by Fort Kent’s Wil Morneault (#30) in first half action of a Class C North boys quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN