The Ellsworth High School girls basketball team lost a pair of three-point games to Caribou during the regular season. But thanks to freshman guard Lizzie Boles and sophomore forward Grace Jaffray, the third time was a charm for the Eagles as Ellsworth beat Caribou 71-51 in their Class B North schoolgirl semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday morning. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Third seed Ellsworth, 17-3, will take on the winner of the Old Town-Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy game in Saturday’s 2 p.m. B North title game.

Second seed Caribou finished at 16-4.

Boles came off the bench and scored 18 points, grabbed three rebounds, had three steals and dished out two important assists.

Ellsworth’s Lily Bean (21#) and Caribou’s Abby Haney (#14) go up for a rebound in first half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Ellsworth’s Elizabeth Boles (#15) takes the ball down the court by Caribou’s Madelynn Morrow in second half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 71-51. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth leading scorer and rebounder Jaffray, who had to sit for a sizable portion of the game due to foul trouble, had 24 points and hauled down 10 rebounds.

Abby Radel had 14 points and Addison Atherton came off the bench and produced seven points and seven rebounds.

Madelyn Deprey scored 24 points for Caribou and she also had 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Madelyn Morrow had 13 points and five rebounds and Selina Savage had six points, five rebounds and two steals. Carly Morrow had five points and 11 rebounds.

Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey (#15) takes the ball past Ellsworth’s Addison Atherton (#14) in second half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 71-51. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth teammates cheer from the sideline during the second half of a Class B North girls semifinal game against Caribou Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 71-51. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Ellsworth’s Lily Bean (21#) and Morgan Clifford hug on the court in the final seconds of a Class B North girls semifinal game against Caribou Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 71-51. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN