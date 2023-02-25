It was a memorable and scintillating battle between the longtime champs and their new rivals.

The Southern Aroostook High School girls rallied in the fourth quarter, receiving a game-winning layup from freshman Ally Shields with 15 seconds remaining, to edge Wisdom of St. Agatha 53-49 and win their fifth straight Class D North championship.

Southern Aroostook will play in the state title game at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

With the game tied 49-49 and 25 seconds left, Emmalee Landry stole a Wisdom inbounds pass and Cami Shields got the ball and found the wide open Ally Shields, who had gotten behind the Pioneers and laid it in.

Lilly Roy’s jumper to tie it for Wisdom missed, and Southern Aroostook’s Maddie Russell grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She sank two free throws with one second left.