A blend of consistency on both ends of the floor turned out to be the recipe for success for the Deer Isle-Stonington girls basketball team Monday morning. The fourth-ranked Mariners used an efficient effort from Macey Brown (19 points, eight rebounds, five steals) and suffocating defense to grind out a 45-21 Class D North quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Katahdin at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Deer Isle (14-5) advances to Wednesday night’s semifinal round against the winner of Monday’s second contest between top-ranked Southern Aroostook and Ashland while Katadhin wraps up its season 9-10.

The Mariners assumed control early thanks to the aggressiveness of Brown on the offensive end and a suffocating player-to-player defense that bottled the Cougars up anytime they penetrated the paint.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Maya Brown (#24) goes up for a shot in first half action of a Class D girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Brown’s seven first-quarter points fueled a 9-0 first-quarter run from which Katahdin could not recover.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s aggressiveness on the defensive end led to 13 first-half turnovers by the Cougars, who had a difficult time penetrating inside against the Mariners’ player-to-player defense.

Rylee Door and Maya Brown contributed eight points apiece for the Mariners.

Katahdin was led by Mckenzie Landry’s seven points.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Macey Brown (#15) is pressured by Katahdin’s Elizabeth Lane (#1) and Ayanna Lester (#13) while trying to pass the ball in first half action of a Class D girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN