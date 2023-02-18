The Wisdom Pioneers soundly defeated the Jonesport-Beals Royals 62-29 in the Class D North girls quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Heading into the game, the second-seeded Pioneers were looking to protect their undefeated season record of 18-0. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

The seventh-seeded Royals end their season at 8-11.

Wisdom will go on to face the sixth-seeded East Grand Vikings in the Class D North semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Cross Insurance Center.

Wisdom’s Abbie Lerman (#1) dribbles ball down the court while calling a play in a Class D North quarterfinal game against Jonesport-Beals on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

A physical game throughout, the Pioneers controlled the pace, mostly attacking from beyond the 3-point line and relying on their collective quickness to secure offensive rebounds.

Lilly Roy led the scoring for the Pioneers with 29 points, including six 3-pointers. Olivia Ouellette finished with 17 points and tallied plenty of rebounds to help her team dominate the possession. The Pioneers’ offense primarily ran through their starters, as only four players scored points.

For Jonesport-Beals, nine separate players made their mark on the scoresheet. Rachel Crowley led the way with seven points, while Mia Mills scored five.

Despite the big win, Wisdom head coach Scott Pelletier wasn’t entirely impressed with his team’s performance.

“I wish we played better. Even with, you know, the score, it wasn’t our best game,” Pelletier said.

Jonesport-Beals’ Mia Mills (#15) dribbles down the court against Wisdom defenders in a Class D North quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN The Wisdom bench erupts in cheers during its Class D North quarterfinal game against Jonesport-Beals on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

He voiced his uneasiness with his team’s offensive decision making.

“The game plan was to attack the gaps (in the zone defense), and then kick it out and get those shots. I think we can be more selective on our shooting, really attack the defense, and then with those kick-outs we can get better shots.”