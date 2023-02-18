Cony’s Parker Sergent during the team’s Class A North boys quarterfinal game against Mt. Blue on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Josh O'Donnell / BDN

No. 5 Cony defeated No. 4 Mt. Blue on Saturday night, 72-50, in a Class A North boys basketball quarterfinal matchup.

The Rams (12-7) dominated from start to finish and got 24 points from Parker Sergent and 18 points from Kam Douin. The Cougars were paced by Zach Poisson with 11 points.

Cony will play the winner of No. 1 Brewer (17-1) and No. 8 Camden Hills (5-13).