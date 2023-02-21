The top-seeded Dexter High School girls basketball team received an important 3-pointer at the buzzer from Abby Corson to end the first half and outscored eight seed Fort Kent 14-2 in the third quarter en route to 47-27 victory in their Class C North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Dexter is now 18-1 and will take on 17-3 Central on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Six-foot-two center Mazie Peach had 12 points and 16 rebounds to power the Tigers to the win.

Cally Gudroe had 11 points and five rebounds and Corson wound up with seven points, three rebounds and three steals.

Hannah Dean also had seven points for Dexter along with four rebounds.

Lily Oliver’s six points, three rebounds and three steals led 11-9 Fort Kent.

Lily Werntgen had six points and five rebounds.

Larissa Daigle had five points, two rebounds and two steals in the first half but suffered a leg injury late in the first half and had to be carried off the court. She didn’t return.