Undermanned and outmatched, No. 6 East Grand's Cinderella run came to an end on Wednesday night as it fell to No. 2 Wisdom 54-20 in the Class D North semifinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Undefeated Wisdom will face the winner of the No. 1 Southern Aroostook and No. 4 Deer Isle-Stonington semifinal match in the Class D North regional finals on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Wisdom completely dominated East Grand from start to finish, especially defensively as the Warriors held East Grand to just one field goal the whole first half and led 31-4 at the break.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” Wisdom’s head coach Scott Pelletier said after the game. “Our girls played really good stifling defense and we know we’re going to need to handle pressure as well.”

Junior guard/forward Lilly Ray led Wisdom in scoring with 24 points as she made the first seven points of the game and never looked back, scoring at will from the field all game long. Senior center Olivia Ouellette was second on the team with 10 points doing most of her work down low.

With just seven active girls, East Grand felt it all game long as they struggled to score, netting just 10 points by the end of the third. Junior center Victoria Gilam led the team with eight points. Senior guard Emma Davis in her final game was the only other East Grand player to score more than two points with six.

“The last time we won this kind of game was 21 years ago,” East Grand’s head coach Matt Day said after the game. “We have a school of 40 or so and we came out here and fought.”