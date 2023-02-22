No. 3 Skowhegan (14-6) earned a convincing 54-34 victory over No. 7 Messalonskee (8-12) on Wednesday night at the Augusta Civic Center in an A North boys basketball semifinal. The victory locks in the River Hawks’ spot in Friday night’s A North regional final and will play the winner of No. 5 Cony (12-7) and No. 1 Brewer (18-1). Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

The River Hawks took a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter and went on a 17-3 run to start the quarter.

Skowhegan reaches the regional final for the first time since 2019. If the River Hawks reach the Class A title game, it will be the first for the team since 1998.

Patrick McKenney and Kyle LePage paced Skowhegan with 12 points a piece, while Collin LePage poured in 11. Messalonskee’s leading scorer was Merrick Smith with 14.