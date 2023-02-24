The Calais boys basketball team used a dynamite second-half effort from Jayce Cook and a suffocating 2-3 zone defense to cruise to a 70-47 Class C North semifinal victory over Fort Fairfield at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday evening. The top-ranked Blue Devils (17-3) will take on Fort Kent in Saturday night’s regional final. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

No. 4 Fort Fairfield wraps up its season 14-6.

Senior guard Cook, who scored his 1,000th point in the third quarter, scored 13 of his 31 points in the third quarter to help the Blue Devils stretch a seven-point halftime lead to 18.

The Tigers kept things close throughout the first two and a half quarters, but the combination of Calais’ athleticism and quickness, along with its 2-3 zone, consistently wore Fort Fairfield down.

The Tigers could get no closer than 12 in the fourth quarter.

Matt Dana (12 points) and Alex Richard (10 points) were the other Blue Devils in double figures.

Gabe Theriault’s 15 points led the Tigers while Ethan Willard had 10.