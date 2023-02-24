The Dexter High School girls basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but stormed back to take an 11-point lead before holding off Central High School of Corinth 56-51 in their Class C semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday afternoon.
Dexter will now take on Penobscot Valley of Howland in Saturday’s 7 p.m. final.
Junior Cally Gudroe poured in 18 points for Dexter and Mazie Peach had 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Gudroe also had six rebounds while Peach had 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Hannah Dean had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Izzy Allen had a game-high 24 points for Central and sister Mary added 11 points. Izzy Allen had six rebounds and Mary had nine rebounds.