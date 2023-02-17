The Gardiner girls basketball team extended its undefeated streak to 19 games as the top seed in Class A North defeated No. 8 Brewer 71-35 in the quarterfinals on Friday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

Brewer ends its season with a 6-13 record.

Gardiner outscored Brewer 32-17 in the first half and followed with a 39-18 advantage in the second half.

Gardiner beat Brewer 81-48 on Jan. 6 in their only matchup of the season.

Gardiner moves to the A North semifinals, where it will face No. 5 Nokomis on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. Nokomis upset fourth seed Camden Hills 41-26 to advance in the tournament.

Gardiner faced Nokomis twice during the regular season, winning 61-55 on Jan. 10 and 70-54 on Jan. 27.