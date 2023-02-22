No. 2 Machias led almost the entire game and won its Class D North boys basketball semifinal convincingly over No. 3 Schenck 61-42 on Wednesday evening at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Machias (16-4) will play the winner of No. 4 Bangor Christian and No. 1 Southern Aroostook on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Class D North final. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Kason Ferguson scored all of Machias’ 15 points in the first quarter on three 3-pointers, four free throws and a layup. Ferguson added another 3-pointer in the second quarter, finishing the first half with 18 points.

The record for 3-pointers made in a Class D playoff game by a single player is eight.

Ferguson ended the game with 23 points.

Machias took a 15-13 lead into the second quarter where the Bulldogs stretched out their lead to 28-17 at the half.

Machias’ 1,000-point scorer Shane Feeney got going offensively after being held scoreless in the first quarter, scoring nine points in the second frame.

Feeney ended with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Schenck got eight points in the first half from Ryan Ingalls. Ingalls paced the Wolverines with 14 points.

In the third, Schenck’s Nicholas Powers and Samuel Jacobs hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull within 36-25, but Feeney and Machias held off any charges from the Wolverines all game.

Ferguson poured in seven more points in the fourth to seal the victory.