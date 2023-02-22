Adults are waiting for a literacy tutor and community volunteers can be part of the solution.

An estimated 20 percent of adults in our area lack the literacy skills needed to get better jobs, support their children in school, or participate fully in our community. Literacy Volunteers provides a solution and you can be part of it. Adult students are waiting for their own tutor and we need trained volunteers to tutor them weekly on their reading, writing, spelling, and/or English speaking skills.

If an adult finds the courage to ask for help but must wait weeks or even months to be assigned a tutor, their motivation may falter. So, new tutors are vital.

Tutor training begins with an information session on Thursday, March 16 from 6–8 p.m., followed by four additional evening classes. The training schedule with times and dates, the registration link, and additional information are available on our website.

All sessions take place at Brewer Community Center. A contribution of $35 helps defray the costs of the textbook and materials. Scholarships are also available.

For more information or with questions, visit our website or call us at 207-947-8451.

A brief story/example:

Cindy Duell remembers her childhood as “horrendous” and being called “retard” at school. She entered foster care at 16 and a year later, quit school when she became pregnant. She raised two sons with her husband of 30-plus years while working as a CNA.

Still those negative voices dogged her. Finally at her husband’s prodding, she asked for a tutor from Literacy Volunteers.

“My life’s journey brought me HERE. I was a negative, angry person. Not now.”

Today, Cindy works in a hospital’s cardiac unit as a telemetry technician, exudes confidence, and carries a novel in her purse (in case she has an opportunity to read). She proudly shares her story knowing it may inspire someone to ask for help or YOU to be the tutor that offers them HOPE.