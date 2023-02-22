The top-seeded and undefeated Old Town High School girls basketball team earned a second consecutive berth in the Class B North championship game as the Coyotes cruised to a 61-34 win over fifth seed Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy in their semifinal Friday morning at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Old Town, 19-0, will take on 17-3 Ellsworth in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game.

Hermon beat Old Town in last year’s championship game.

Junior forward Saige Evans had 16 points and 17 rebounds to go with four steals. Gabrielle Cody contributed 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Taylor Loring and Makayla Emerson had nine points apiece. Alexis DeGrasse had seven.

Gabby Gentle, Drew Warman and Dani Espenscheid had seven points apiece for Houlton and Emma Swallow had six. Kaitlyn Kenney grabbed eight rebounds for 11-10 Houlton, which lost for just the second time in its last 11 games.

Houlton’s Gabby Gentle (#15) takes a shot as Old Town’s Sage Evans (#22) defends in second half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won the game 61-34. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Old Town’s Makayla Emerson (#14) goes for a rebound with teammate Sage Evans (#22) and Houlton’s Kaitlyn Kenney (#25) in second half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won the game 61-34. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN