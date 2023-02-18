After a grueling back-and-forth battle, the fourth-seeded Old Town Coyotes took down the fifth-seeded Foxcroft Academy Ponies 52-43 in a Class B North boys quarterfinal on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

The Coyotes will advance to play the winner of the Ellsworth Eagles and Washington Academy Raiders game, tipping off later this afternoon.

The teams battled defensively throughout, with neither side allowing any easy buckets. Ultimately, the Coyotes outlasted an unrelenting Pony side that fought until the final buzzer.