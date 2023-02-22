The top-seeded Brewer Witches (19-1) set a Class A North boys basketball playoff record with 13 3-pointers in a game, routing No. 5 Cony (12-8) in Wednesday night’s A North semifinal 83-36 at the Augusta Civic Center. The win puts Brewer into the Class A North final with No. 3 Skowhegan (14-6) on Friday night at 9 p.m. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Last year the Witches lost in the A North final to Nokomis.

The 3-point record was broken late in the fourth quarter when Brady Saunders hit a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing. Saunders finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers.

A 27-10 lead after the first quarter was quite the tone setter for the Witches on Friday night and they never quite took their foot off the gas pedal.

Evan Nadeau of Brewer scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and drilled five triples on Wednesday night.

Brewer’s Brock Flagg, a Maine Mr. Basketball semifinalist, also scored all 16 of his points in the first half and finished the game with 16 rebounds, as well.

Parker Sergent paced Cony with eight points while both Dom Napolitano and Kam Douin each had six points.