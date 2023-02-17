It can be difficult to beat a team three times in a season, especially a rival. But the third-seeded Ellsworth High School Eagles took care of business courtesy of a barrage of 3-pointers as they pulled away in the second half for a 68-33 victory in their Class B North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Ellsworth, now 16-3, hit 11 3-pointers to tie the Class B North record set by Presque Isle in 2014.

Abby Radel’s 19 points, Morgan Clifford’s 12 and Grace Jaffray’s 11 points paced Ellsworth.

Ellsworth’s Addison Atherton (#14) and MDI’s Lexi Tozier (#22) go up for a rebound in first half action of the Class B North girls quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Lexi Tozier’s 12 points and Mollie Gray’s seven led MDI, which finished 10-9.

The Eagles took a 27-16 lead into the intermission. They led by as many as 14 in the first half.

Jaffray had nine points over the first 16 minutes while Clifford and Elizabeth Boles each nailed a pair of 3-pointers.

Jaffray also grabbed six rebounds.

Gray’s six points, Tozier’s five and Aleksandra Hanley’s four paced the Trojans.

Tozier also had six rebounds.

Ellsworth’s Addison Atherton (#14) goes up for a shot over MDI defenders Mollie Gray (#32) and Emma Simard (#24) in second half action of the girls Class B quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 68-33. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Ellsworth coach Andy Pooler and Abby Radel (#2) cheer on the team at the end of second half of the girls Class B quarterfinal game against MDI Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 68-33. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN