The favorites simply outmuscled the underdogs as the top-seeded Southern Aroostook Warriors defeated the eighth-seeded Jonesport-Beals Royals 64-24 in the Class D North quarterfinals on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Jonesport-Beals senior Damon Beal scored his 1,000th career point in the loss. The Royals end their season at 9-11.

Southern Aroostook (19-0) will advance to play Bangor Christian in the Class D North semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cross Insurance Center.

Southern Aroostook looked to have control throughout the course of the game, barring a stretch in the first half after an intentional foul call on sophomore Trafton Russell.

Jonesport-Beals got to within one possession in the second quarter, 15-13. From there it was all Warriors, as they did not allow another point for the rest of the half while scoring 10 more of their own.

Southern Aroostook had seven players score points. Buddy Porter led the way with 16 points, and Dylan Burpee had 15, including two 3-pointers.

Southern Aroostook’s game plan was centered around a press defense, with a special focus on Damon Beal. Offensively, the Warriors relied on their strength and size to box out the Royals on the offensive boards and create more looks.

Despite the loss, Jonesport-Beals fans will be celebrating as their star player Beal managed to cross the 1,000 point threshold for his career.

With emotion in his voice, Beal reflected on the importance of the milestone after the game.

“I’m just happy to be playing for such a great basketball community, a great school with a great history of basketball. You know, it’s just an awesome milestone to reach,” Beal said.