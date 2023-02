No. 4 Cheverus defeated No. 5 Hampden on Friday night in a Class AA North boys basketball quarterfinal, 67-51.

The Stags (14-5) will face the top-seed Oxford Hills Vikings (18-1) on Feb. 23 at 3:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Broncos finish the season with a 10-9 record.

Cheverus and Hampden played twice before with the Stags winning on Dec. 30, 58-42, then at home on Jan. 13, 75-55.