The second-seeded Caribou High School Vikings outscored seventh seed Foxcroft Academy 19-7 to close out the first half and take a 16-point lead into the intermission as the Vikings advanced to the Class B North semifinals with 68-39 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Caribou broke the game open with a 15-5 spurt to end the third quarter. Caribou will take on No. 3 Ellsworth in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinal.

Sophomore guard Madelynn Deprey poured in 27 points and corralled 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings.

Liv Adams came off the bench to score 11 points for the Vikings and she had seven rebounds.

Abby Haney had eight points and five rebounds.

Caribou’s Abby Haney (#14) goes up for a shot as Foxcroft Academy’s Destiny Weymouth (#31) defends during first half action of the girls Class B quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Caribou’s Liv Adams (#10) and Foxcroft Academy’s Abby Knapp (#33) go up for a rebound during first half action of the girls Class B quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Annie Raynes had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the 10-10 Foxcroft Ponies.

Abby Knapp added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Foxcroft Academy’s Sam Ossenfort (#11) drives the ball past Caribou’s Brianna Levesque (#3) during first half action of the girls Class B quarterfinal game against Foxcroft Academy Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN