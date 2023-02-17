The second-seeded Caribou High School Vikings outscored seventh seed Foxcroft Academy 19-7 to close out the first half and take a 16-point lead into the intermission as the Vikings advanced to the Class B North semifinals with 68-39 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Caribou broke the game open with a 15-5 spurt to end the third quarter. Caribou will take on No. 3 Ellsworth in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinal.
Sophomore guard Madelynn Deprey poured in 27 points and corralled 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings.
Liv Adams came off the bench to score 11 points for the Vikings and she had seven rebounds.
Abby Haney had eight points and five rebounds.
Annie Raynes had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the 10-10 Foxcroft Ponies.
Abby Knapp added nine points and 10 rebounds.