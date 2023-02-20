Following a back-and-forth battle of four and five seeds, the Bangor Christian Patriots defeated the Easton Bears 63-55 in their Class D North boys quarterfinal matchup on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Easily one of the most exciting games of the tournament so far, each side battled back to tie the game on numerous occasions, with momentum swings that sent shockwaves across the court.

Conrad Straubel led the way for Bangor Christian with a commanding 20-point performance, only missing once from the field.

Easton’s Evan Carver (#20) puts up a shot over Bangor Christian’s Colton White (#20) in the Class D boys quarterfinal game on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. BCS won the game 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Bangor Christian’s Conrad Straubel (#42) celebrates in the last seconds of the Class D boys quarterfinal game against Easton on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. BCS won the game 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Easton’s Owen Sweeney (#10) is fouled by Bangor Christian’s Colton White (#20) as he takes a shot in second half action of the Class D boys quarterfinal game on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. BCS won the game 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Teammate Jalen Reed was seemingly everywhere, reeling in four steals and adding two blocks. Reed dropped 17 points on the Bears and was only one rebound off of a double-double.

Jason Libby was nearly perfect under the basket, and managed to score 14 of his own points to help carry the Patriots to the finish.

On the other side of the ball, Easton’s Owen Sweeney was the heart and soul of the Bears’ victory hopes. Time and time again, Sweeney created space for himself or drove to the rack, making something happen. The guard nailed a few clutch threes, and finished the day on a respectful 7-for-11 shooting mark with 17 points.

Ultimately, Sweeney’s efforts fell flat as Bangor Christian was able to advance to the next round and will take on the winner of Southern Aroostook and Jonesport-Beals. Easton finishes the season at 12-7.

Bangor Christian fans cheer on their team in the final minutes of the Class D boys quarterfinal game against Easton on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. BCS won the game 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor Christian head coach Charlie Colson admitted it was “difficult” with the fight the Bears had, but praised his team’s ability to respond to adversity late in the game.

“During the foul shots I said we need to keep our composure, and we did.”

Bangor Christian fans cheer on their team in the final minutes of the Class D boys quarterfinal game against Easton on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. BCS won the game 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Easton junior Trey Brewer cheers on his team as they take on Bangor Christian during a Class D boys quarterfinal ge Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN