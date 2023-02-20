FRYEBURG — The LHE/PAC is excited to welcome back the Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus! The group will be performing on Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

War-torn villages, bloodshed, refugee camps, famine, and political turmoil were devastating realities for many of these young singers before being embraced by the warmth, companionship, and harmony that Pihcintu provides.

The power of survival eases but never erases the memory of unthinkable atrocities, physical danger and personal tragedy. Portland, an ever-expanding international resettlement community, was fertile ground to bring together children from diverse backgrounds to sing as one. Con Fullam, award-winning producer, musician, and songwriter, combined his passion for music with a deep concern for the effect of world issues on children – creating The Chorus with the help of countless supporting souls from all walks of life. This unique chorus of young women from Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Viet Nam, British West Indies, and Zambia, along with children whose families have been here for generations, have formed a powerful and permanent bond. Through the healing power of music, these vulnerable, yet brave, young women have learned to trust, hope and laugh again. The children and their music are transformative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience and they touch the hearts of all who hear them!

This is a free concert with donations accepted to support a worthy organization like this and the ability to make these events possible. Reserve tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.