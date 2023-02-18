Top-seeded Ellsworth took care of business as their offense came alive in the second half to roll to a 70-38 win over No. 8 Washington Academy in the Class B North quarterfinals on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Washington Academy kept up with the top-seeded Eagles through the first quarter keeping the score at 15 all heading into the second but it was all Ellsworth from that point on. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Ellsworth advances to the Class B North semifinals, where the defending regional champions will face No. 4 Old Town to advance to the finals. The matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

“It took us a while to get going,” Ellsworth head coach Peter Austin said after the game. “[Washington Academy] is a very good team and much improved.”

Ellsworth’s Josiah James-Chin (#12) intercepts a ball intended for Washington Academy’s Braedyn Thatcher (#20) in second half action of the Class B boys quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 70-38. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Ellsworth celebrates a teammates three-pointer during the second half of the Class B boys quarterfinal game against Washington Academy Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 70-38 and advances to the semifinals. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Junior forward Caleb Mercier led the offense for Ellsworth, scoring 20 points and leading the team with field goals made with four, and making all six free throw attempts.

Senior forward Peter Keblinsky was a main driving force in the second quarter, scoring nine of his 13 points in the quarter alone, along with making the game’s only dunk on a fast break attempt, helping the team outscore Washington Academy 19-7.

Sophomore center Gabe Layton led Washington Academy with nine points, all coming in the first half, as he was shut out in the second. Freshman guard Clay Crossman and sophomore guard Ben Hennessey were tied for second on the team with seven points.

“I thought we came out and played really hard,” Washington Academy’s head coach Dave Pepin said after the game. “Our goal was to take away the paint, and they were cold in the first half.”

Ellsworth’s Kaleb Conners (#11) pressures Washington Academy’s Ben Griffin (#35) during second half action of the Class B boys quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 70-38. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Watch key game highlights: