No. 1 Calais (16-3) fended off a charging Penobscot Valley (11-9) on Tuesday in their boys Class C North quarterfinal with a 46-36 victory at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The win puts Calais into the semis against No. 4 Fort Fairfield (15-5) at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Penobscot Valley struggled from the field early, shooting 1-for-10 in the first quarter and trailing Calais 11-4 after a period.

In the second quarter, Penobscot Valley’s Gabe Reed notched his third foul of the game with 3:18 left in the first half. From there, Calais went on an 8-0 run to end the first half and took a 21-12 lead into the third quarter.

Jacob Sockabasin grabbed six rebounds in the first half and Jace Cook scored 10 points in the first half for Calais.

Sockabasin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Calais, while Cook finished with 12 points.

The Howlers stormed back in the third quarter with three 3-pointers from Isaac Doore, with the final one coming at the buzzer after a steal near midcourt. Penobscot Valley got within one point with 3:20 left, 25-24, but after three quarters trailed 35-29.

Sockabasin scored six more points in the third and pulled in four more boards for Calais.

Calais’ Evan Gillespie scored back-to-back buckets with two minutes to play to give his team a double-digit lead, but the Howlers’ Caleb Moon answered with the team’s eighth three of the game to make it 43-36 with 1:30 to play.

Moon paced the Howlers with 11 points.