Orono avenged its loss to Ellsworth in last year’s Class B North final on Saturday in a 64-56 victory over the No. 1 Eagles at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. No. 3 Orono (18-3) will face B South champion Oceanside (20-1) on Saturday in the Class B state final at 3:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Full coverage of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament

Ellsworth defeated Orono 62-33 in last year’s regional final.

In the first quarter, Pierce Walston got things started for the Red Riots. Walston scored eight points to help Orono to an 18-6 lead.

Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier struggled from the field in the first half, scoring 11 points but shooting 5-14.

Orono held a 32-16 lead at halftime.

Mercier got his shot to work in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the frame and helping the Eagles (20-1) back into the ballgame.

At the end of the third, Orono got the ball with 1:14 left on the clock. The Red Riots passed the ball around until Mason Kenney scored a layup with 22 seconds left to put Orono ahead 47-38.

In the fourth quarter, Orono shot 9-12 down the stretch to secure the victory.

Walston finished with 21 to lead Orono, while Mercier finished with 27.