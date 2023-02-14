A Millinocket man died in a snowmobiling crash on Tuesday afternoon.

John Michaud, 60, had been northbound on ITS 85 on his 2018 Ski Doo Enduro 900 Turbo when he failed to stop at a road crossing, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Michaud was struck by a logging truck that had been westbound on Grand Lake Road, according to Latti.

Ronald Campbell III, 51, of Patten was unable bring his empty 2001 Kenworth tractor trailer to a full stop when he spotted Michaud because of icy road conditions, and struck the snowmobiler as he was crossing the road.

“Riders should always come to a complete stop before entering any roadway, and always look for oncoming vehicles,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Tom Ward.

Michaud, who had been wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.