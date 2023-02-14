A Millinocket man died in a snowmobiling crash on Tuesday afternoon.

John Michaud, 60, had been northbound on ITS 85 on his 2018 Ski Doo Enduro 900 Turbo when he failed to stop at a road crossing, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Michaud was struck by a logging truck that had been westbound on Grand Lake Road, according to Latti.

Ronald Campbell III, 51, of Patten was unable bring his empty 2001 Kenworth tractor trailer to a full stop when he spotted Michaud because of icy road conditions, and struck the snowmobiler as he was crossing the road.

“Riders should always come to a complete stop before entering any roadway, and always look for oncoming vehicles,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Tom Ward.

Michaud, who had been wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.