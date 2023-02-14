Gov. Janet Mills will be giving her State of the Budget address starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When Mills unveiled her $10.3 billion spending plan in January, she said it should win consensus in the State House. Mills and leaders of both parties have signaled a desire for a bipartisan budget.

The new budget leaves the state income tax code enshrined by former Gov. Paul LePage in place and the rainy day fund is at a record high. Economic factors remain mixed, but the state economist told a MaineBiz event last month that any recession would be mild.

If Democrats pass a budget alone, they would have to do so by the end of March. If minority Republicans stay attached to the deal, they should be able to win some notable concessions and a tax cut looks like it is one possibility.